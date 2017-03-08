Paul Montague Tax Preparation to hold ribbon cutting March 21

Longtime business leader Paul Montague will host a ribbon cutting at his new business, Paul Montague Tax Preparation LLC, on Tuesday, March 21. The ceremony is an open house for his firm and On Line Support, an adjacent IT company.

Montague’s firm specializes in individual and small business tax returns. The business is located at 11802 NE 65th St., Suite 102, in Vancouver.

Prior to starting the new business, Montague, served as executive director of the Battle Ground Chamber of Commerce, executive director and president of Identity Clark County and member services director of the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce. He also has more than 20 years of experience in the telecommunications industry.

The ribbon cutting and open house at Paul Montague Tax Preparation will run from 5 to 7 p.m.

