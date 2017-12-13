Partners in Careers to host hiring event Dec. 19

Partners in Careers (PIC) will host a hiring event for people wishing to join their team on Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 9-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m., at Partners in Careers, 3210 NE 52nd St., Vancouver.

Positions open include:

Administrative Assistant

Working with both in-school and out-of-school youth in accessing internships

Connecting clients to training and educational pathways

Successful candidates will:

Be flexible and enthusiastic

Have a sincere desire to help others

Want to contribute to the team

Hold themselves and others accountableBe solution focused

Value being organized and managing their time well

Candidates should bring copies of their resume and be prepared to meet and interview with PIC staff. Attendees should dress as they would for a job interview. All candidates will be asked to complete a PIC employment application. Applications can be requested in advance at Hannah@swwpic.org or by stopping by the PIC office at 3210 NE 52nd St., in Vancouver. Copies of the application will be available on Dec. 19.

Anyone who is not able to attend the hiring event may submit a resume and a completed PIC employment application to the front desk at PIC or via email to Hannah@swwpic.org by 5 p.m. on Dec. 19 for consideration.

