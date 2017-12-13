Partners in Careers to host hiring event Dec. 19

Partners in Careers (PIC) will host a hiring event for people wishing to join their team on Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 9-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m., at Partners in Careers, 3210 NE 52nd St., Vancouver.
Positions open include:
- Administrative Assistant
- Working with both in-school and out-of-school youth in accessing internships
Connecting clients to training and educational pathways
Successful candidates will:
- Be flexible and enthusiastic
- Have a sincere desire to help others
- Want to contribute to the team
- Hold themselves and others accountableBe solution focused
- Value being organized and managing their time well
Candidates should bring copies of their resume and be prepared to meet and interview with PIC staff. Attendees should dress as they would for a job interview. All candidates will be asked to complete a PIC employment application. Applications can be requested in advance at Hannah@swwpic.org or by stopping by the PIC office at 3210 NE 52nd St., in Vancouver. Copies of the application will be available on Dec. 19.
Anyone who is not able to attend the hiring event may submit a resume and a completed PIC employment application to the front desk at PIC or via email to Hannah@swwpic.org by 5 p.m. on Dec. 19 for consideration.