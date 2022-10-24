Panattoni Development Company announces lease at Vancouver Logistics

Panattoni Development Company announced today that Thermal Supply Company, Inc. has signed a lease for 170,089 square feet of space at Vancouver Logistics, located at 9013 NE 72nd Ave., in Vancouver.

Thermal Supply Company is a Daikin Comfort Technology Company with 23 locations operating throughout the Pacific Northwest. The company is a wholesaler of refrigeration, heating, air conditioning equipment, parts and supplies. They work with the industry’s best vendors, including Daikin, Goodman, Russell, ClimateMaster, Copeland, Emerson, Heatcraft, Honeywell, Larkin, Manitowoc, Modine, Mueller Industries, Ptubes, Sporlan, US Motors and more.

Built on a 10.16-acre site, the building has a 32-foot clear height, 30 dock-high doors, four at-grade doors and 187 parking spaces. Located just off of I-205 in Vancouver, construction for the project began in April 2021 and was completed in September 2022.

Founded in 1986, Panattoni Development Company, Inc. is one of the largest privately held, full-service development companies in the world. Panattoni operates from 24 offices in the United States, Canada and Europe. Since inception, Panattoni has developed more than 544 million square feet of space, including more than 211 million square feet of build-to-suit projects.