Pacific Lifestyle Homes wins major national builder award

Professional Builder magazine announced this month that Pacific Lifestyle Homes has been honored with the 2018 National Housing Quality Award Gold Medal award, the top honor in the industry.

The award was developed by Professional Builder magazine and modeled after the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. The selection process is rigorous. Builders must begin by completing a 250-question application and the process concludes with the finalists receiving a site visit by the judges. The site visits last several days. The panel is made up of leaders within the building industry. The eight main criteria are leadership, strategic planning, process management, customer satisfaction, human resources, construction quality, trade partnerships and business results.

The judges were impressed with Pacific Lifestyle Homes’ commitment to customer satisfaction. The company has added many check points to ensure their homebuyers’ experiences are exceptional. One of the new procedures has been the addition of a buyer relationship manager. This individual’s job is to keep buyers in close communication throughout the process while their home is being built.

“We are really honored to be recognized as the gold medal winner,” said Kevin Wann, president of Pacific Lifestyle Homes. “This is our industry’s crowning award and the review process is rigorous. We have really strived for excellence in all phases of our business, from quality to design to building a strong company culture with strong vendor partnerships. This award validates these efforts.”

Learn more at www.pacificlifestylehomes.com.

Comments

comments