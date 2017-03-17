Pacific Lifestyle Homes breaks ground on Salmon Creek development

Pacific Lifestyle Homes recently broke ground on its newest neighborhood, “Philbrook Farms” in the Salmon Creek area of Vancouver.

Philbrook Farms is a large master planned community featuring more than 100 home sites. Pacific Lifestyle Homes is one of three builders who will contribute to the community. Homes are situated on lots on average of 6,000 square feet.

“The Salmon Creek area is a highly desirable one and Philbrook Farms is an outstanding community complete with neighborhood parks – we are excited to get to work on it,” said Steve Bradford, vice president of sales and marketing for Pacific Lifestyle Homes.

All Pacific Lifestyle Homes in the neighborhood are planned to include features such as “Smart Home” technology, granite tile countertops, first floor 9’ ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Floor plans range from 1,814 to 3,226 square feet.

Comments

comments