Pacific Lifestyle Homes breaks ground on Ridgefield development

Pacific Lifestyle Homes broke ground on Heron Woods in Ridgefield. The community will feature 47 Homes. Most home sites back up to a quiet wildlife corridor and have spacious backyards. The neighborhood is located just minutes off Interstate-5 near all of the modern amenities of Ridgefield. Home pricing will start at $361,000. The floor plans range from 1,400-2,400 square feet. All homes feature Pacific Lifestyle Homes “Smart Technology Package.” This package features programmable lights, climate and locks to the two Amazon Echo devices included in each home. Buyers can monitor their home remotely and program music, temperature and security settings. The model home will be located at 3807 NW 269th in Ridgefield, Washington.

