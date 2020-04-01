OnPoint is first corporate donor to Meals on Wheels People’s new emergency fund

OnPoint Community Credit Union has made a $100,000 gift to Meals on Wheels People to ensure vulnerable seniors in the metro area have access to meals during the COVID-10 pandemic. The donation is the first corporate gift for Meals on Wheels People’s $2 Million COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Funds will be used to produce additional meals for thousands of homebound elderly.

“COVID-19 is an unprecedented national emergency and we must all come together to protect our seniors and the individuals who need us the most,” said Rob Stuart, OnPoint President and Chief Executive Officer. “OnPoint’s purpose is to build strong communities by supporting financial growth and well-being, one person at a time. We are proud to build our partnership with Meals on Wheels People to help ensure no one has to worry about their next meal throughout this difficult time.”

“Since the declaration of the pandemic, the requests for meals has increased 300 percent,” said Meals on Wheels People CEO Suzanne Washington. Meals on Wheels People hopes to raise $2 million to cover the increased costs of food and labor during the pandemic. To make a donation, visit mowp.org/donate.

