NW Pipe Co. selected for large North Carolina project

Vancouver-based Northwest Pipe Company was recently selected by Garney Construction to supply pipe for a new raw water main for the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority that will traverse portions of Bladen County, Columbus County, and Brunswick County in North Carolina.

Northwest Pipe Company will manufacture approximately 14 miles of 54-inch cement mortar lined and polyurethane coated engineered steel pipe for the transmission of raw water. The new transmission line will parallel an existing line that is aging and not able to meet the community’s growing demand for raw water. The company will manufacture over 5,000 tons of pipe for this project.

