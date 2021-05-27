NW Natural New Homes Tour will feature seven homes

The Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA) recently announced the opening weekend of the NW Natural New Homes Tour presented by Fairway Independent Mortgage. The tour will occur the first two weekends of June (5-6 and 12-13) and will offer attendees the chance to visit the hottest new homes featuring natural gas fixtures in Clark County.

With seven homes representative of six different builders, various home styles – ranging from the low $500,000s and exceeding $1 million – can be viewed on the tour. Homes can be previewed via the show guide available online at www.TheNewHomesTour.com. Houses are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and admission is free for all ages. The BIA urges tour guests to view the COVID-19 Safety Tips on the tour’s website, and to stay home if guests are feeling sick or have symptoms of COVID-19.

For those that desire a virtual version, the BIA is offering virtual tours and videos of the homes. Virtual content will be available June 5 (opening day of the NW Natural New Homes Tour).

Attendees are urged to vote for their favorite homes in the following categories for Under $750,000 and Above $750,000: Best Kitchen, Most Livable Floor Plan and Best of Show. Online voting opens at 10 a.m. on June 5 and closes at 11:59 p.m. on June 13.

To download the show guide, driving directions and view the tour map, visit www.TheNewHomesTour.com.

Comments

comments