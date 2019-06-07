NW Natural local education grants to exceed $100,000

NW Natural will donate nearly $110,000 to more than 25 nonprofit organizations focused on education during the first half of 2019. The contributions come from NW Natural’s Corporate Philanthropy Fund. Giving close to $1 million annually, it supports a variety of local nonprofit causes including arts and culture, children and families, education and the environment. Two of this year’s recipients serve workforce development needs in Southwest Washington, including:

$5,000 to Cascadia Tech Academy, formerly known as the Clark County Skills Center. Cascadia Tech Academy serves more than 29 high schools, private schools and home schools to offer career and technical education where jobs are in high demand and pay well.

$5,000 to the Oregon and Southwest Washington chapter of Junior Achievement.

Comments

comments