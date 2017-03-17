NW Assoc. for Blind Athletes receives grant from KMR Group

Vancouver-based Northwest Association for Blind Athletes recently received a $50,000 grant from the KMR Group Foundation.

The funds will allow the association to continue to expand the scope and breadth of programs made available to children, youth, adults and military veterans with visual impairments.

“Northwest Association for Blind Athletes has been extremely fortunate to have KMR Group Foundation by our side as the premier program partner for the last three years,” said Billy Henry, NWABA founder, in a press release. “We are honored to continue our partnership to ensure individuals of all ages and abilities with visual impairments build the confidence and self-esteem they need to achieve their greatest potential in all areas of life.”

