Northwest Pipe Co. announces expiration of rights agreement

Vancouver-based Northwest Pipe Co., is the largest manufacturer of engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America, announced that its Shareholder Rights Agreement has expired in accordance with its terms and is of no further force or effect. The related Preferred Stock Purchase Rights distributed to holders of the company’s common stock pursuant to the Rights Agreement expired upon the expiration of the Rights Agreement.

In connection with the expiration of the Rights Agreement, the company will be taking routine actions to voluntarily deregister the Rights under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and to delist the Rights from the Nasdaq Global Select Stock Market. These actions are administrative in nature and will have no effect on the company’s common stock, which continues to be listed on Nasdaq and registered under the Exchange Act.

Comments

comments