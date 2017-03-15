Nominations open for Clark County’s 2017 First Citizen Award

The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington has announced that nominations for Clark County’s 2017 First Citizen Award are now open for submissions.

The award is considered the county’s highest distinction of citizenship. Honorees are chosen for their accomplishments and contributions to the community in a number of areas, including effectiveness in leadership roles, raising community standards and expectations, strengthening community identity and civic pride, and exemplary giving of time, self and resources.

To nominate a Clark County resident as First Citizen, nominators must review the selection criteria and complete a nomination form. Both are available online at cfsww.org/our-community/first-citizen.

Nomination packets must be submitted to the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington office (610 Esther Street, Suite 201, Vancouver, WA 98660) before 5 p.m. on May 31, 2017.

