nLight to participate in several investor conferences

Vancouver-based nLIGHT Inc. announced that members of senior management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Needham 9th Annual Industrial Technologies 1×1 Conference on Monday, Aug. 10
  • Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 11
  • Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, Aug. 13
  • Raymond James SMID Cap Growth Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 18

A presentation from Canaccord will be webcast live at 10 a.m. Pacific,  and a recording will be available for a limited time at the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.nlight.net.

Comments

comments

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.