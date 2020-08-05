nLight to participate in several investor conferences

Vancouver-based nLIGHT Inc. announced that members of senior management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Needham 9th Annual Industrial Technologies 1×1 Conference on Monday, Aug. 10

Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 11

Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, Aug. 13

Raymond James SMID Cap Growth Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 18

A presentation from Canaccord will be webcast live at 10 a.m. Pacific, and a recording will be available for a limited time at the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.nlight.net.

