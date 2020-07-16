Nineteen homes featured in the summer New Homes Tour

The Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA) is pleased to announce the opening weekend of the New Homes Tour presented by Fairway Independent Mortgage. The tour will occur the last two weekends of July and will offer attendees the chance to visit the hottest new homes on the market.

With 19 homes representative of 14 builders, various home styles priced from the low $300,000s to over a million can be viewed. Homes can be previewed via the show guide (available online). Houses are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and admission is free for all ages.

Due to COVID-19, some builders are requiring an appointment to be made in advance. Please visit the website for updates and to book an appointment. If attending in-person, please view the COVID-19 Safety Tips online. A maximum of three people will be allowed in each home during any one time and face masks are required.

For those not wanting to attend in-person, the BIA is offering virtual tours of most homes starting July 18. Virtual tours and Meet the Builder videos are all available online as well.

Attendees are urged to vote for their favorite homes in the following categories: Best Kitchen, Most Livable Floor Plan and Best of Show. Voting available online only.

For the most up-to-date information and to book tour appointments, visit www.TheNewHomesTour.com. The New Homes Tour is made possible by sponsors: Fairway Independent Mortgage, Skyline Window Coverings, RMLS, and Airmada Dry.

Comments

comments