New transportation commission seeks members

The City of Vancouver is looking for 11 volunteers to serve on its newly-formed Transportation and Mobility Commission. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. March 17.

The volunteer Transportation and Mobility Commission will provide advice to Vancouver City Council, the city manager and city staff on a variety of transportation and mobility-related projects, programs and policies. It will also provide ongoing feedback and guidance on development of citywide transportation policy through the update of the city’s Transportation System Plan, which is now underway.

All commission members must live within the Vancouver city limits, and up to two members can live outside the city but within the Vancouver Urban Growth Boundary. In addition to one “at large” commissioner, the city is specifically seeking people to serve who represent the following groups:

Person age 16-19

Person with a disability

Person age 65 or older

City neighborhood association member

Person with expertise or experience in freight movement (e.g. commercial trucking)

Person with expertise or experience in transportation planning, design, engineering, maintenance or operations

Person who uses public transit is their primary mode of transportation

Person who bicycles as their primary mode of transportation

Person who walks as their primary mode of transportation

Person who drives as their primary mode of transportation

For detailed term and other information, and to apply online, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/tmc.

