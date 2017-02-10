New map aims to bring art lovers to Washougal

The Washougal Arts and Culture Alliance (WACA) has created the “Discover Washougal Art Map” brochure to help locals and visitors find artwork around the city.

Among the pieces of art included in the brochure is a bronze bust of Captain William Clark at Washougal City Hall, a wooden fish sculpture at the entrance to Hathaway Park and the compass viewpoint at Washougal Waterfront Park.

“We are very proud of all the wonderful works of art in Washougal and we want everyone to know about and enjoy them,” said Janice Ferguson, WACA president.

Designed by local business dStudio21 and funded with City of Washougal hotel/motel tax funds, the map currently features 25 pieces of art. WACA plans to create regular updates to the brochure as needed.

The map can be found at Washougal City Hall, Washougal Library, Washougal Information Center at Two Rivers Heritage Museum, Port of Camas/Washougal, Camas-Washougal Chamber office, and The Post Record.

A printable version of the brochure can be downloaded at www.washougalart.org.

