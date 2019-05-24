New Homes Tour features record number of homes

The New Homes Tour presented by Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation hosts the largest number of entries in the history of the event. Attendees have the first two weekends in June (June 1-2 & 8-9) to visit a wide variety of home styles created by 15 different BIA member builders. Homes are priced from the mid $300,000’s to the mid $900,000’s. To participate in this free event attendees can visit www.TheNewHomesTour.com and print a map. Visitors can choose to start at any home on the tour. The homes are open from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm each day of the event.

Participating builders include Affinity Homes, Cascade West Development, David Weekley Homes, Evergreen Homes, Garrette Custom Homes, Gecho Homes, Generation Homes NW, Ginn Homes, Holt Homes, Kingston Homes, New Tradition Homes, Pacific Lifestyle Homes, Romano Construction Services, Urban NW Homes, and Waverly Homes, with support by Macadam Flooring.

On May 30 “Chef, Hop & Vine presented by NW Natural,” a combined tasting and tour, kicks off the BIA’s annual New Homes Tour. Tickets are limited to the first 350 people (21 & older) and must be purchased by May 28. Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheNewHomesTour.com. A portion of the ticket proceeds will be donated to Women Build, a Habitat for Humanity program. Culinary and home pairings for the 2019 Chef, Hop & Vine:

Romano Construction Services – The Oaks Bar & Grill at Camas Meadows & Grains of Wrath

Pacific Lifestyle Homes – Bleu Door Bakery & Burnt Bridge Cellars

Kingston Homes – NW Natural & Heathen Estate Vineyard

Affinity Homes – Sixth Avenue Bistro & Heathen Brewing

Cascade West – Killa Bites & Loowit Brewing

