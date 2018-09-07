Need a charge? Plug in at the Port of Vancouver USA

The Port of Vancouver USA, in its continuing commitment to leadership and environmental stewardship, has installed a two-unit, Level 2 electric vehicle charging station at its administrative offices for public and staff use.

The charging station, purchased from ChargePoint, provides adequate charging for electric vehicles that will be at the port for at least an hour. There is a two-hour limit on use of the station to ensure adequate availability, and the usage charge is 22 cents per kilowatt hour.

“Our electric vehicle charging station is a great amenity we can offer the community and our staff, and a very tangible way for us to continue supporting the sustainability that has long been a core value for the Port of Vancouver,” said CEO Julianna Marler.

The Port of Vancouver is dedicated to the health of the economy, the community and the environment. As a sustainable port, they look at their operations in an all-inclusive manner that allows them to remain fiscally and operationally responsible, both within the boundaries of the port and in the larger community.

