Nautilus: Q4 revenue up 15%; Full year 2016 revenue up 20%

Nautilus, Inc. reported its unaudited operating results this week for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016.

The Vancouver-headquartered company reported $125.8 million in net sales for the quarter, a 15.2 percent increase compared to the same quarter of 2015. For the full year 2016, net sales were $406.0 million, an increase of 20.9 percent over last year.

“Our fourth quarter was strong, rounding out another year of solid revenue growth, increased profitability, and achieving greater operating leverage,” said Nautilus CEO Bruce Cazenave. “Compared to the prior year, we achieved double-digit revenue growth in the fourth quarter, improved gross margins by 290 basis points and increased EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) by over 60 percent to $21 million.”

Cazenave said Nautilus’ direct sales segment response rates improved on a sequential basis, but the company continued to face challenging consumer response conditions and a soft consumer retail environment.

“However,” he added, “as reflected by our strong operating performance, our team was able to adjust our media strategy again in the fourth quarter to achieve strong operating results as we adhere to our disciplined management of expenses to achieve our long-term growth and operating targets.”

