Nautilus expands Schwinn portfolio

Vancouver-based Nautilus Inc. expanded its Schwinn product portfolio with the new Schwinn IC4 bike and Schwinn® 810 treadmill. Nautilus Inc.’s new Explore the World app is available on the IC4 bike and 810 treadmill, allowing users to experience virtual courses and stunning trails – from the Irish countryside to the beaches of Australia – that automatically adjust to their speed. The app, which is available Nov. 15, features numerous real-world maps with high-definition video and new routes added regularly. Explore the World also syncs seamlessly with popular fitness tracking apps including UA Record®, MapMyRun®, MapMyRide®, Strava®, Apple Health and Google Fit™. Both machines offer Bluetooth® data streaming, so users can also connect to popular third-party apps – allowing them to ride or run with their favorite trainers from Peloton; or interact, train and compete against others on Zwift®.

