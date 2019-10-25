Nautilus expands Schwinn portfolio

Vancouver-based Nautilus Inc. expanded its Schwinn product portfolio with the new Schwinn IC4 bike and Schwinn® 810 treadmill. Nautilus Inc.’s new Explore the World app is available on the IC4 bike and 810 treadmill, allowing users to experience virtual courses and stunning trails – from the Irish countryside to the beaches of Australia – that automatically adjust to their speed. The app, which is available Nov. 15, features numerous real-world maps with high-definition video and new routes added regularly. Explore the World also syncs seamlessly with popular fitness tracking apps including UA Record®, MapMyRun®, MapMyRide®, Strava®, Apple Health and Google Fit™. Both machines offer Bluetooth® data streaming, so users can also connect to popular third-party apps – allowing them to ride or run with their favorite trainers from Peloton; or interact, train and compete against others on Zwift®.

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.