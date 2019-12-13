Nautilus and HP again team up for kids’ shopping event

On Dec. 7 the Vancouver Police Officer’s Guild (VPOG) and Nautilus Inc. hosted a holiday shopping event for kids in need. This is the fourth year combining the Nautilus Inc. Holiday Helper event with the VPOG Shop With A Cop. This combined event allowed over 100 local kids the opportunity to shop with more than 200 combined Vancouver Police officers and Nautilus, Inc. staff volunteering their time in the early morning hours. Each child left with wrapped gifts from Target to take home for Christmas. This will be the 27th anniversary of Shop With A Cop and the 16th year for Nautilus Holiday Helpers.

