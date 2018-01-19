Molina Healthcare, Community Health Plan invest in Daybreak Youth Services

Molina Healthcare of Washington and Community Health Plan of Washington, the two health plans who serve Medicaid beneficiaries in Southwest Washington’s Apple Health integrated managed care program, recently announced a one-time award of state general funds to cover start-up operational costs for Daybreak Youth Services’ Psychiatric Evaluation and Treatment (E&T) unit in Brush Prairie.

Molina and Community Health Plan of Washington are providing more than $125,000 for this expansion of much-needed capacity in the region’s behavioral health services.

Daybreak Youth Services, a 501c3 nonprofit, addressed a significant service gap for youth in crisis in Southwest Washington with the opening of its 12-bed Psychiatric E&T unit at the RWC Center for Adolescent Recovery (11910 NE 154th St., in Brush Prairie). The new service is anticipated to improve access for teens in crisis while also providing a more cost-effective setting by diverting from higher-cost inpatient facilities. The combination of Psychiatric E&T services with Daybreak’s existing Substance Use Disorder treatment programming is unique in Washington state and promises to further improve service, quality and cost by enabling more timely transitions of patients to the most appropriate care setting.

“We are thrilled to invest in this innovative solution that will improve service and access to our members in Southwest Washington, and provide a much-needed option to transition members out of inpatient facilities,” said Peter Adler, president of Molina Healthcare of Washington. “The Daybreak facility gets us one step closer to whole person care, reducing costs while also improving member care.”

“Providing care services in a setting that is appropriate to the member’s needs is integral to patient-centered whole person care, and the Daybreak facility does just that,” said Leanne Berge, CEO of Community Health Plan of Washington. “We are very pleased to be able to contribute to a solution that addresses such a critical need for our youth members in Southwest Washington.”

“Kids across the state are struggling more than ever with a variety of acute mental health needs, but a lack of Psychiatric Evaluation and Treatment services for adolescents has made it tougher for those in need to get the help,” said Annette Klinefelter, Daybreak CEO. “Thanks to this collaborative investment by Molina Healthcare and Community Health Plan of Washington, kids in crisis from can come to Daybreak for stabilization and transition into a continuum of care closer to home.”

