Miller Nash Graham & Dunn kicks off on-demand employment law webinar series

The Employment Law & Labor Relations team of Miller Nash Graham & Dunn is creating on-demand employment law webinars. The firm is designing the webinars with the purpose of highlighting overarching employment issues and concepts in a format that is quick and convenient to view. Each webinar will run about 15 minutes and will feature several employment attorneys who will identify and discuss workplace issues. The first webinars in the series will focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it is having on workplaces.

On May 1, the first free webinar became available for download: Fast 15: Families First Leave⁠⁠—Intermittent, Supplementation, and Exceptions. In March, the federal government enacted the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), which requires employers with fewer than 500 employees to provide two different types of paid leave to employees who cannot work or telework for qualifying reasons. Since passage, the U.S. Department of Labor has provided guidance on certain implementation aspects of those leaves, including whether they can be taken intermittently, the interplay with employer-provided paid time off and exceptions for health care providers and small businesses. Employment attorneys Amy Robinson, Matthew Tripp and Susan Eberle Stahlfeld discuss these key leave concepts of the FFCRA and highlight critical implementation issues for employers.

The firm is also providing access to the complimentary COVID-19@Work: Straight Talk webinar series by the Employment Law Alliance (ELA). The series focuses on topics and challenges that have come to the forefront for U.S. employers as a result of the pandemic. These webinars will feature legal experts from across the country addressing employers’ questions in a variety of legal areas. The webinars will include interactive discussions, audience polls and Q&A. Miller Nash Graham and Dunn partner Seth Row will be featured in the May 12 broadcast presenting on the topic of business interruption insurance coverage.

