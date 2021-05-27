Miller Nash announces rebrand and new website

Pacific Northwest-based law firm Miller Nash Graham & Dunn has unveiled the new Miller Nash LLP, which includes a streamlined firm name, new brand and client-focused website. Miller Nash’s new client-focused website (millernash.com) highlights added value and insights for clients and serves as a channel for supporting the firm’s values and priorities, especially the championing of diversity, equity, inclusion and the communities it serves.

“Everything we do centers around our clients and supporting their success,’’ said Kieran Curley, Miller Nash managing partner. “Our new website better reflects the unique combination of practice excellence and industry focus that enables our attorneys to provide best-in-class service to our clients. Industry understanding allows them to be steady, collaborative legal partners and develop the deep experience needed to help our clients creatively solve problems and capitalize on opportunities.”

While the firm supports a broad range of clients with traditional business, employment, insurance recovery, tax and litigation needs, the firm’s specialized industry teams also include:

Construction

Cannabis

Education

Energy

Financial Services

Real Estate Development

Technology

Miller Nash’s longstanding dedication to practice excellence and client service, combined with an integrated, industry team approach, is a structure that ensures both a responsive legal practice and a client-driven state of mind throughout the firm. The approach and structure, now reflected in the new brand and website, intends to communicate strategies that can “make all the difference to the businesses and organizations we represent, from Fortune 100 corporations to emerging local companies, nonprofits, and public entities,” said Curley.

The launch of the new brand and website at millernash.com also provides an opportunity for the firm to maintain its elevated focus on racial justice and equity. Miller Nash was one of only 100 firms globally to be certified under Mansfield 3.0, a process that measures whether law firms have affirmatively considered at least 30% women, attorneys of color, LGBTQ+, and lawyers with disabilities for leadership and governance roles, equity partner promotions, formal client pitch opportunities and senior lateral positions. As part of this work, Miller Nash has improved leadership selection processes to increase transparency and be more inclusive, and as a result, 64% of the attorneys elevated to leadership positions in 2019 and 2020 were from historically underrepresented groups.

“We are deeply committed as a firm to promoting racial justice and equity,” said Curley. “We recognize that there is still much work to be done, and that our efforts must continue to expand and evolve as we move forward.”

Miller Nash also reaffirms its commitment to providing resources, leadership, and support for diversity and the communities it serves. Since 2015, the firm has provided each associate with up to 150 hours of billable-hour credit that can be used to support diversity initiatives or pro bono work. This allows Miller Nash to lead the way with respect to diversity and to provide legal services to a wide variety of pro bono causes, including serving as advocates and advisors for the varied needs of legal clinics and nonprofit organizations, as well as in high-impact civil rights matters.

“We are committed to creating a firm where our attorneys and staff can feel good about supporting local communities through a variety of means, including pro bono legal representation, community service, charitable contributions, serving on nonprofit boards of directors and volunteerism,” said Curley.

