Mill Creek partners with Home Instead for Be a Santa to a Senior

Mill Creek Pub will participate in the Be a Santa for a Senior program organized by Home Instead. This is the program’s fifth year, and Mill Creek Pub has participated each year.

Statistics show 28 percent of people 65 or older live alone. Many have no family or friends to provide company and/or care for them. This can be very difficult during the holidays. Mill Creek Pub, along with other locations, will have a tree with tags listing requested items from seniors in our area. The trees will be up from Nov. 19 to Dec. 10. Guest may take a tag and return the unwrapped item back to the tree before Dec. 10. Organizers will collect the items, wrap them and deliver to our community seniors.

TREE SITES CDM

2300 NE Andresen Road Vancouver, WA 98661

FIRSTENBURG COMMUNITY CENTER

700 NE 136th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98684

FRONTIER REHAB

15003 3RD. AVE Longview, WA 98632

GLENWOOD SENIOR LIVING

5500 NE 82 nd AVE Vancouver, WA 98662

GREATER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

1101 Broadway St # 100, Vancouver, WA 98660

THE HAMPTON SALMON CREEK

2305 NE 129th St, Vancouver, WA 98686

LEGACY SALMON CREEK HOSPITAL

2211 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98686

MARSHALL COMMUNITY CENTER

1009 E McLoughlin Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98663

PEACE HEALTH HOSPITAL

400 NE Mother Joseph Pl, Vancouver, WA 98664 (basement of Heath Education Center)

THE QUARRY

415 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98683

RIVERVIEW BANK SALMON CREEK

Salmon Creek 800 NE Tenney Road #D Vancouver, WA, 98685

RIVERVIEW BANK HAZEL DELL

Hazel Dell 1220 NE 88th Street Vancouver, WA 98665

RIVERVIEW DOWNTOWN VANCOUVER

900 Washington Street, #100 Vancouver, WA 98662

SALMON CREEK PLASTIC SURGERY

13712 NE 10th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98685

TREASURE TROVE

11912 NE Fourth Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98662

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call (360) 253-6028.

For more information about how you can help seniors in isolation in your community, visit imreadytocare.com.

