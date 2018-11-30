Mill Creek partners with Home Instead for Be a Santa to a Senior

Mill Creek Pub will participate in the Be a Santa for a Senior program organized by Home Instead. This is the program’s fifth year, and Mill Creek Pub has participated each year.
Statistics show 28 percent of people 65 or older live alone. Many have no family or friends to provide company and/or care for them. This can be very difficult during the holidays. Mill Creek Pub, along with other locations, will have a tree with tags listing requested items from seniors in our area. The trees will be up from Nov. 19 to Dec. 10. Guest may take a tag and return the unwrapped item back to the tree before Dec. 10. Organizers will collect the items, wrap them and deliver to our community seniors.
TREE SITES CDM
2300 NE Andresen Road Vancouver, WA 98661
FIRSTENBURG COMMUNITY CENTER
700 NE 136th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98684
FRONTIER REHAB
15003 3RD. AVE Longview, WA 98632
GLENWOOD SENIOR LIVING
5500 NE 82 nd AVE Vancouver, WA 98662
GREATER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
1101 Broadway St # 100, Vancouver, WA 98660
THE HAMPTON SALMON CREEK
2305 NE 129th St, Vancouver, WA 98686
LEGACY SALMON CREEK HOSPITAL
2211 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98686
MARSHALL COMMUNITY CENTER
1009 E McLoughlin Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98663
PEACE HEALTH HOSPITAL
400 NE Mother Joseph Pl, Vancouver, WA 98664 (basement of Heath Education Center)
THE QUARRY
415 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98683
RIVERVIEW BANK SALMON CREEK
Salmon Creek 800 NE Tenney Road #D Vancouver, WA, 98685
RIVERVIEW BANK HAZEL DELL
Hazel Dell 1220 NE 88th Street Vancouver, WA 98665
RIVERVIEW DOWNTOWN VANCOUVER
900 Washington Street, #100 Vancouver, WA 98662
SALMON CREEK PLASTIC SURGERY
13712 NE 10th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98685
TREASURE TROVE
11912 NE Fourth Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98662
For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call (360) 253-6028.
For more information about how you can help seniors in isolation in your community, visit imreadytocare.com.