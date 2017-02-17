Microsoft selects Vancouver’s Hubb for upcoming event

Hubb, a Vancouver-based tech company specializing in event content management, has again been chosen to power the content for Microsoft’s largest annual event, Microsoft Ignite, along with the co-located Microsoft Data Science Summit.

Microsoft’s decision follows Hubb’s deployment as the content management platform supporting the 2016 conference and its more than 26,000 users, 419 sponsors and exhibitors and 1,414 sessions.

“Managing such a large-scale event without the support of Hubb’s content management tool would require a team of more than 20 event managers to spend their entire day buried in Excel sheets and email, leaving no time to think about the attendee experience,” said Allison Magyar, Hubb CEO. “Working closely with Microsoft, we’ve built effective tools and integrations that take the burden of heavy content management off the planners, allowing them to focus on strategic tactics to align the event with company business goals and enhance the attendee experience.”

Hubb’s platform will again power content for Microsoft Ignite’s other event technology including the event’s marketing website, digital signage, the mobile app, MyIgnite website, sponsor/exhibitor offerings, session scanning, and the Microsoft Ignite Bot. Microsoft Ignite 2017 will take place in September in Orlando.

