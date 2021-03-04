March Business Growth MAP Alliance online forum focuses on positive organizational culture

Chuck Sheron, a certified professional coach and educator, will explore “Strategies to Cultivate Positive Organizational Culture and Fuel Team Success” at the Business Growth MAP’s March online forum.

The event will take place over Zoom from 9 to 10 a.m., March 17. The forum is open to all at no cost, but advance registration is required. Register online at business.vancouver.wsu.edu/bgmap and click the link under “Upcoming events.”

Cultivating a positive organizational culture, where a team feels valued and has the tools needed to succeed, is crucial to business success. Sheron will explain five proven strategies to help build trust, improve culture and set the team up for success.

Sheron will draw on his experience as principal of King’s Way Middle School, where his strategies helped improve teacher effectiveness, enhance student success and grow enrollment. The school was voted “Best Middle School in the County” through the Columbian newspaper.

Sheron has worked in public and private education in Washington and Oregon for more than 25 years. He is currently a principal for Vancouver Public Schools and owner of Reimagine Success Coaching.

