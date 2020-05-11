MAP Alliance May 20 forum to focus on succession planning

Washington State University Vancouver’s May Business Growth MAP Alliance forum will feature management consultants John Anderson and Patrick Locke, who will discuss how to develop an effective succession plan for your business.

The forum will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. May 20 via Zoom. The forum is open to all at no cost, but advance registration is required. Register online at business.vancouver.wsu.edu/bgmap and click the link under “Upcoming events.”

Speakers Anderson and Locke, management consultants with Be Cause Business Resources, teach succession planning for what they call a “smart exit.” They will provide insights into the steps business owners can take to develop and plan for their business with the end in mind. Anderson is president of the Oregon and Southwest Washington chapter of the Institute of Management Consultants and co-founder of Be Cause Business Resources, where Locke is a project manager.

The Business Growth MAP Alliance brings together small businesses and entrepreneurs to learn from each other, industry experts and WSU Vancouver faculty.

