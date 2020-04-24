M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust announces $4.7 million in grants to Washington nonprofits

Last week, the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust released its Winter 2020 Quarterly Grants Report, detailing 96 new capacity building grants to nonprofits serving the Pacific Northwest.

The grants, totaling $14.8 million, were awarded across five sectors of community service – arts and culture, health, human services, education and scientific research. This includes $4.7 million for nonprofits serving Washington communities.

The full Winter 2020 Quarterly Grants Report can be found online. In addition, the Murdock Trust has awarded emergency support grants to nonprofits addressing community needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information on these grants can be found online.

