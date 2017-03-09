Looking for a job in law enforcement? The Vancouver PD is hiring

The Vancouver Police Department has current police officer vacancies and is actively hiring both entry and lateral level police officers.

The department will have opportunities on March 11 and March 18 for prospective candidates to learn more about how to apply and test to become a Vancouver Police Officer.

This weekend, the Vancouver Police Department will have a recruitment booth at the International Women’s Festival NW:

Date: Saturday, March 11, 2017

Time: 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Locations: Clark College, Gaiser Hall (1933 Fort Vancouver Way)

The following weekend, the Vancouver Police Department will be hosting an informational meeting designed to offer prospective candidates information on the testing and background process and to answer questions.

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2017

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: Vancouver Police West Precinct (2800 NE Stapleton Rd.)

Both events are open to the public.

Additional information on Entry and Lateral Police Officers is always available on the Vancouver Police Department Careers page.

This article is based on a press release issued by the City of Vancouver on behalf of the Vancouver Police Department.

