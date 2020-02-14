Locust Cider & Brewing set to open in downtown Vancouver

Joining their Washington family of taprooms in Woodinville, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane and Walla Walla, Locust Cider & Brewing Co. recently announced that they will expand into Southern Washington with a new taproom in Vancouver.

Located on Washington Street near Esther Short Park, just a short distance from the waterfront and across the bridge from Portland, the family friendly taproom will have many similarities to the company’s current Washington taprooms, offering 16 taps (all Locust Cider & Brewing Co.) made up of cider flavors that include core favorites (dark cherry, vanilla bean, honey pear), popular returning seasonals (hibiscus, mojito) and limited specials (single varietal heirloom blends, fun flavor combinations like raspberry lemongrass) and beer styles that include traditional styles (IPA, stout, blonde).

In addition, they will offer an inventive food menu that includes flatbread pizzas and savory snacks, wine in cans, an array of games for young and old, and a kid’s corner for the littles. When weather permits, there will be outdoor seating available.

The new taproom is part of an expansion plan to make cider more accessible to a larger audience while providing a space to educate on the nuances of the cider world as well as share our beer concept and creative food menu, allowing us to localize our efforts on a deeper level in the communities where they serve.

“On a very high level, we are opening new taprooms so we can get as close to our customers as possible,” said Co-Founder Jason Spears. “It is fine to throw some cans on the grocery store shelves and hope people buy them. But what does a customer learn about us? What do we learn about the customer? That can doesn’t tell them about the people who worked so hard to make it, about how we source apples and grain from all over the Pacific Northwest, that we work with some of the world’s biggest growers and orchards as small as two acres, about our cause (hydrocephalus) or about the story behind the name. They can’t talk back to that can and tell it they love it or hate it or share their ideas for the next great cider or beer. Opening new taprooms is our focus because of all of these reasons.”

The Locust Cider & Brewing Co. Vancouver Taproom is located at 700 Washington St., in Vancouver, and is expected to be open by the end of February.

