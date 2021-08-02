Local Vancouver SCORE chapter will offer free webinar events in August

Financial Statements for Non-Numbers Business Owners

This free SCORE webinar will answer those questions for business owners without a lot of accounting jargon. You will learn how financial statements can help you plan a successful future and avoid costly mistakes.

Webinar Date: Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Click Here to register for this free webinar or go to www.vancouver.score.org

Strategic Pricing for Small Business

This SCORE webinar focuses on pricing strategies for small businesses and recognition that the pricing of products or services is as much a marketing decision as it is a business financial decision.

Webinar Date: Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Click Here to register for this free webinar or go to www.vancouver.score.org

Growing Your Sales

This is part four of SCORE’s Growing Your Business series. This webinar will cover topics to help you expand and grow your sales … and don’t worry, the ideas they will share are as applicable to new businesses as they are to established ones.

Webinar Date: Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Click Here to register for this free webinar or go to www.vancouver.score.org

