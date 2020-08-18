Local nonprofits aim to raise $2 million during Give More 24!

Hundreds of area nonprofits have joined forces and set a $2 million fundraising goal for Give More 24!, Southwest Washington’s annual day of online giving scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 24.

According to President of the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington Jennifer Rhoads, the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington organizes this event to encourage online giving to local causes. Each year, the event begins at midnight and tracks donations in real-time with the goal of raising as much support as possible in 24 hours. Last year’s effort attracted 4,397 donors and raised nearly $1.7 million.

This year, more than 215 participating nonprofits serving Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties represent a wide array of causes, including animals, arts and culture, education, healthcare, housing, hunger, social justice and the environment. This is a 25% increase in participation, which the Community Foundation attributes to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ongoing health emergency and resulting economic downturn has caused many nonprofits to feel the pinch of revenue shortfalls and increasing community needs. As a result, the Community Foundation decided to waive registration fees for the 2020 event.

“From raising funds to delivering services, nonprofits are having to rethink all operations because of the pandemic,” Rhoads said. “Many organizations have had to cancel annual fundraising events, and we’re seeing that energy shift toward Give More 24!”

Givemore24.org serves as the hub for this virtual fundraising event with tools that make it easy to donate to and promote charitable causes. For example, individuals can create personal fundraisers to rally friends and family around a cause, and businesses of all sizes can access tools and resources to launch workplace giving campaigns. The Community Foundation hopes these tools will provide a way for people to make a positive impact on their community during this difficult time.

“Community and compassion are the best antidotes for the loneliness and fear that many of us are feeling,” Rhoads said. “This event helps spread those good vibes. It empowers us to find, support and amplify good things happening in our communities.”

From the main menu on givemore24.org, visitors can find several ways to prepare for the day:

1. Save the date or set a calendar reminder

2. Sign up for giving tips and updates

3. Search and discover nonprofits to support

4. Become a fundraiser for your favorite cause

5. Follow Give More 24! on social media

On Sept. 24, supporters can make charitable donations to participating nonprofits and watch real-time results, which allow everyone to cheer on their favorite causes as the donations roll in. The website also allows users to spread the word about specific causes by posting social media messages in support of their chosen charities.

Matching gifts provided by loyal donors and local businesses also make donating during this 24-hour period more powerful. These gifts support specific nonprofits by multiplying donations to the benefitting organization until the match is depleted. In addition, thousands of dollars in nonprofit prizes are awarded throughout the day based on specific goals and timeframes.

Give More 24! is supported by a generous group of business sponsors. Notable support comes from Presenting Sponsor, Davidson & Associates Insurance representing PEMCO Insurance. Further financial support is provided by Columbia Bank and Russell Investments, as well as invaluable promotion from Media Sponsors like The Columbian; The Daily News; Bicoastal Media (Magic 94.5 FM, The Peak 98.3 FM, Now Country 93.5 FM, Rocket 107.1 FM, Talk of the Town 1400 AM); and Cookin’ Country 105.5 FM, Hometeam 100.7 FM, The Wave 101.5 FM.

Comments

comments