Local company embraces ‘Movember’ and ‘Stachies’

For the fourth year running since their founding, Vancouver-based Riverside Payments, Inc., a national provider of point of sale systems for small businesses, employees have embraced the mustache themed fun of “Movember,” a men’s health awareness campaign.

Company founder and CEO Brandon Skinner, sporting his own stylish mustache, said the month has special meaning to him.

“My Grandfather passed away from prostate cancer, and I personally know many other families affected by mental health issues and cancer,” he said. “As men we have a stigma that mental health or health in general is not something we should have conversations on. I believe that we have to change this and tackle our issues head on and support one another as this is crucially important. We have an obligation to our families, friends and ourselves to take care of us. So, for us to give something back to help promote preventative healthcare is a great feeling.”

The company is giving $1 to its Movember foundation fund for every mustache selfie or “Stachie” posted under a video on the companies Facebook page (Facebook.com/RiversidePayments).

“We’ve seen some really great styles from all over the country in just the first few days. It has been a lot of fun,” said Skinner. Riverside Payments is giving a free iPAD to commenters with the most likes for their “Stachie,” whether it is real or drawn on.

Riverside Payments, Inc. is one of Vancouver’s fastest growing companies having grown over 2000 percent in the last two years alone.

The “Stachie” Movember contest runs for the entire month of November and is available for anyone to enter at Facebook.com/RiversidePayments.

Comments

comments