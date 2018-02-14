From the List: Vancouver’s largest apartment complexes

What are the largest apartment complexes in Vancouver? We ranked them by total number of units and, in the event of a tie, by year established. Figures as of 1/22/18.

The top five are:

Sterling Heights, 378 Meadow Wood Apartments, 334 Prairie View Apartments , 284 The Regency, 268 Parklane Apartments, 260

To view the rest of Vancouver’s largest apartment complexes, check out the February 16, 2018 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

