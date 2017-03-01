From the List: Clark County’s largest meeting facilities

What are the largest meeting facilities in Clark County? We ranked them by total indoor capacity. Figures as of 1/24/17.

The top five are:

Clark County Event Center: 13,682 indoor capacity Hilton Vancouver Washington: 2,600 indoor capacity Cascadia Technical Academy: 1,250 indoor capacity Big Al’s: 1,200 indoor capacity Camas School District No. 117: 600 indoor capacity

To view the rest of Clark County’s meeting facilities, check out the February 24, 2017 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes square feet of exhibit space, available amenities and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2017 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

