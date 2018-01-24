From the List: Commercial & Residential Real Estate Agencies

What are the Commercial & Residential Real Estate Agencies in Clark County? We ranked them by total number of licensed agents and, in the event of a tie, by year established. Figures as of 1/10/2018.

The top five commercial real estate agencies are:

Fuller Group: 14 licensed agents Norris & Stevens Inc: 11 licensed agents Colliers International: 10 licensed agents Capacity Commercial Group LLC: 8 licensed agents City Commercial Group LLC: 2 licensed agents

The top five commercial & residential real estate agencies are:

Keller Williams Realty/Premier Partners: 397 licensed agents Premiere Property Group LLC: 205 licensed agents RE/MAX Equity Group: 132 licensed agents Coldwell Banker BAIN: 126 licensed agents Realty Pro Inc.: 120 licensed agents

To view the rest of Clark County’s commercial real estate agencies, check out the January 26, 2018 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes top local executive information, number of locations and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2018 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

