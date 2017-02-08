From the List: Commercial real estate agencies

What are the largest commercial real estate agencies in Clark County? We ranked them by total number of licensed agents and, in the event of a tie, by year established. Figures as of 12/21/16.

The top five are:

Coldwell Banker Commercial Jenkins & Associates: 12 licensed agents Norris & Stevens Inc: 11 licensed agents Colliers International: 10 licensed agents Eric Fuller & Associates Inc: 9 licensed agents Capacity Commercial Group LLC: 7 licensed agents

To view the rest of Clark County’s commercial real estate agencies, check out the January 27, 2017 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes top local executive information, number of locations and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2017 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

