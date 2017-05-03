From the List: Clark County’s largest trucking companies

What are the largest trucking companies in Clark County? We ranked them by the number of trucks in fleet and, in the event of a tie, by year established. Figures as of 3/24/17.

The top five are:

United Road: 105 trucks in fleet; 119 FTEs (including owner-operated) Mitchell Bros. Truck Line Inc: 105 trucks in fleet; 130 FTEs (including owner-operated) Joel Olson Trucking Inc: 75 trucks in fleet; 90 FTEs (including owner-operated) Dietrich Trucking LLC: 60 trucks in fleet; 70 FTEs (including owner-operated) Eagle Systems Inc: 30 trucks in fleet; 36 FTEs (including owner-operated)

To view the rest of Clark County’s trucking companies, check out the April 28, 2017 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes types of products transported, geographical area of coverage, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

