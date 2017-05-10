From the List: Clark County’s largest shopping centers

What are the largest shopping centers in Clark County? We ranked them by total square footage of leasable space. Figures as of 3/30/17.

The top five are:

Vancouver Mall: 883,000 total sq. ft. Mill Plain Crossing Shopping Center: 737,743 total sq. ft. EastRidge Business Park: 407,546 total sq. ft. Columbia Crossing Shopping Center: 244,982 total sq. ft. Grand Central: 196,000 total sq. ft.

