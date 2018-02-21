From the List: Clark County’s largest meeting facilities

What are the largest meeting facilities in Clark County? We ranked them by total indoor capacity. Figures as of 1/26/18.

The top five are:

Hilton Vancouver Washington: 2,600 indoor capacity CTA Clark County’s Skill Center: 1,250 indoor capacity Camas School District No. 117: 600 indoor capacity Royal Oaks Country Club: 450 indoor capacity PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center: 415 indoor capacity

To view the rest of Clark County’s marketing firms, check out the February 23, 2018 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes specialties, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2018 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

