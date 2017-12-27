From the List: Clark County’s 5 largest automobile dealers

What are the largest automobile dealers in Clark County? Ranked by the total number of vehicles sold and, in the event of a tie, year established, then alphabetically. Figures as of 11/15/17.

The top five are:

Dick Hannah Dealerships: 16,754 vehicles sold (new & used); FTE numbers not disclosed

McCord’s Vancouver Auto Center Inc: 4,090 vehicles sold (new & used); 164 FTEs

Alan Webb Auto Group: 2,921 vehicles sold (new & used); 166 FTEs

Vancouver Ford, Hyundai,Genesis: 1,502 vehicles sold (new & used); 137 FTEs

Westlie Motors Inc: 790 vehicles sold (new & used); FTE numbers not disclosed

