From the List: Business Telecommunications Equipment & Services

What are the largest business telecommunications equipment & services in Clark County? We ranked them by total number of FTE. Figures as of 8/24/17.

The top five are:

TDS dba Lewis River Telephone Co. Inc. – 20 FTE On Line Support Inc. – 17 FTE Silver Star Telecom – 9 FTE Creative Computer Solutions, Inc. – 8 FTE America’s Phone Guys – 6 FTE

To view the rest of Clark County’s business telecommunications equipment & services, check out the September 29, 2017 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2016 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

