From the List: Business & industrial parks

What are the largest business and industrial parks in Clark County? We ranked them by total square footage. Figures as of 1/19/17.

The top five are:

Steigerwald Commerce Center – Phase 1: 3,000,000 sq. ft. Port of Vancouver USA: 2,400,000 sq. ft. Columbia Business Center: 2,331,059 sq. ft. Columbia Tech Center: 1,118,951 sq. ft. EastRidge Business Park: 407,546 sq. ft.

To view the rest of Clark County’s business and industrial parks, check out the February 10, 2017 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes top management and leasing company information, the number of buildings at each park, and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

