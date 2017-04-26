Library Foundation receives $10,000 anonymous gift for new Ridgefield library

The Fort Vancouver Regional Library (FVRL) Foundation has received $10,000 from an anonymous Ridgefield resident for the Ridgefield Library Building Fund.

The donor’s gift qualifies for a dollar-for-dollar match from a $1 million challenge grant that was established last year by the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington through one of their donor-advised funds. The challenge grant was created to inspire donations of $10,000 or more to the Ridgefield Library Building Fund, which will help underwrite the cost of constructing a new library building in Ridgefield.

“I am glad that my gift will help build a bigger, better library in Ridgefield,” said donor, who asked not to be named.

FVRL Foundation is hoping that more donors will contribute to help meet the $1 million challenge grant.

To make a contribution, contact the FVRL Foundation office at 360.906.4700 or email foundation@fvrl.org.

The Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization registered with the state of Washington.

