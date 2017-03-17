Lessee to owner: Gouger Cellars purchases old firehouse

Local winery Gouger Cellars has purchased the former fire station that it currently operates in from the City of Ridgefield for $425,000.

Gouger Cellars had been leasing the 5,480-square-foot building since September 2012. Prior to that, the winery was located in downtown Vancouver. Gary Gouger, owner of the winery, said that since moving his business to Ridgefield sales have increased significantly each year, as has the number of wines being offered. Gouger Cellars is located at 26506 NE 10th Ave. in Ridgefield.

