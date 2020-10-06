LEAN permitting is back

The revamped Clark County Permitting LEAN process has been finalized and is in a soft roll-out phase. It will require a short video certification to participate but due to implementation delays, you can participate now with the understanding that you will need to complete the online certification in the future.

If you qualify for LEAN and have permits currently in the system, Mike Curtis in Community Development with your permit numbers so he can get them transferred to the LEAN system. With a dedicated reviewer and other changes, a 10-day turnaround time is anticipated in the short term, although five days is the goal.

Visit https://clark.wa.gov/community-development/permit-center for complete information and LEAN review process guidelines for new home construction.

