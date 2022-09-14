Leadership Clark County request for community project proposals

Leadership Clark County (LCC) is looking for community nonprofits or public sector organizations who would like to engage with a team of community leaders from the LCC class of 2022 to complete a project. As a central part of the LCC experience, class participants collaborate with community partners to address an organizational challenge in our community during the year with projects occurring between October 2021-May 2022.

Getting involved is as simple as preparing a letter of interest that answers these two questions:

What challenge or area of need in your organization could you use a group of volunteer leaders to help explore? (explain in one to two paragraphs) Are you able to commit 2-4 hours per month to work with a LCC volunteer group to define a plan and act on it between October 2021 and May 2022

We especially encourage LCC alums who serve on boards, committees, commissions and/or task forces to consider submitting a letter of interest. Please note that projects must be completed within the class year, which ends in May 2022.

If you are interested or would like to learn more about this opportunity, please answer the following questions and submit to director@leadershipclarkcounty.com by Sept. 16. Qualified letters of interest will be invited to an open workshop and interview at the beginning of September to learn more about the Leadership Clark County project process and will also have time to work directly with members of the Curriculum Team to refine and/or discuss your project ideas.

ABOUT LCC

Leadership Clark County is a nonprofit, nonpartisan civic leadership development program. Founded in 1993, participants are selected through a competitive application process and gain in-depth knowledge of our community and leadership skills that enable them to be more effective in their community involvement. The nine-month program runs September through May and is offered annually to individuals from Clark County’s private, nonprofit and public sectors. Nearly 800 people have completed the program and serve our community as nonprofit board members, civic group leaders, business leaders and elected officials.