Leadership Clark County announces Class of 2018

Leadership Clark County (LCC), a nonprofit organization which develops effective community leaders to serve Clark County, Washington, announced the members of its Class of 2018 last week.

The LCC Class of 2018 includes:

Gil Amundsen, Max Ault, Jodi Blackwood, Christie Brown-Silva, Lance Carter, Kelsey Chappelle, Rosemary Cowan, Cadie Dye, Marnie Farness, Lori Figone, Kathryn Garcia-Stackpole, Melanie Green, Maria Halcumb, Amber Hall, Jennifer Hawks-Conright, Chato Hazelbaker, Emily Hess, Katie Jolema, Lindsay Langley, Dennis Malin, Jeffrey Marks, Rachel McGrew, Mari LeeAnn O’neil, Daniel Orrantia, Scott Ouchi, Cass Parker, Robert Perkins, Christie Rust, Samantha Sandford, Maxwell Santino, Bryce Sinner, Jenny Thompson, Charlie Tumelty, Brad Wager, Nicholas Warren, and Ray Yurkewycz.

Individuals were selected through a competitive application process. During the nine-month program, class members will learn about the history of Clark County, gain a better understanding of how government works and be exposed to a variety of community challenges. Class members also work throughout the year on projects that benefit community partner organizations.

“We’re excited to welcome this class of current and future leaders,” said Angel Escobedo, LCC executive director, in a press release. “The leadership development program will bond them, challenge them and ultimately empower them to tackle the challenges our community faces, making Southwest Washington an even better place to live, work and play.”

